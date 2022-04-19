ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local briefs include candidates forums in Athens, Elberton

By Tim Bryant
 2 days ago
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet for an evening agenda setting session: it is set for 6 o’clock at City Hall in downtown Athens. Plans for the new Classic Center arena are up for discussion, as is an Athens-Clarke County Commission climate change resolution. Mayor Kelly Girtz will also roll out his budget plans for the upcoming fiscal year.

Candidates for mayor and seats on the Athens-Clarke County Commission took the stage in a forum last night in the auditorium at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. We are today five weeks away from election day in Athens. Three weeks of early voting begin on May 2.

Elbert County’s Commission and School Board candidates are set to meet in a 6 o’clock forum that takes place at the Rock Gym in Elberton.

The Madison County Planning and Zoning Board meets, 6 o’clock this evening in Danielsville.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXIA 11 Alive

New voter registrations plummet in Georgia

ATLANTA — New voter registrations have reportedly plunged in Georgia, and some members of Congress want an investigation. One culprit may be a change in a website that helps new Georgia drivers get registered to vote at the same time. For years, Georgia encouraged adults getting new driver’s licenses...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Efforts to criminalize homelessness persist after state effort dies at end of 2022 Legislature

Gainesville’s prolific chicken processing facilities contribute to a low unemployment rate in the northeast Georgia community. But with many factory workers unable to afford rent and other bills, the Hall County city is also a microcosm of the homelessness crisis in Georgia and throughout the nation. When resources dry up and affordable housing becomes harder […] The post Efforts to criminalize homelessness persist after state effort dies at end of 2022 Legislature appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Democrats pour into challenger of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

ATLANTA — There's some surprising news in one of Georgia’s most-watched congressional races. A Democratic challenger to Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene out-fundraised her during the first quarter of this year. Federal Election Commission disclosures indicate Democrats around the country are donating money to try to beat Rep. Greene....
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

