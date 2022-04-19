Local briefs include candidates forums in Athens, Elberton

city hall

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet for an evening agenda setting session: it is set for 6 o’clock at City Hall in downtown Athens. Plans for the new Classic Center arena are up for discussion, as is an Athens-Clarke County Commission climate change resolution. Mayor Kelly Girtz will also roll out his budget plans for the upcoming fiscal year.

Candidates for mayor and seats on the Athens-Clarke County Commission took the stage in a forum last night in the auditorium at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. We are today five weeks away from election day in Athens. Three weeks of early voting begin on May 2.

Elbert County’s Commission and School Board candidates are set to meet in a 6 o’clock forum that takes place at the Rock Gym in Elberton.

The Madison County Planning and Zoning Board meets, 6 o’clock this evening in Danielsville.

