CHICAGO (AP) — Francisco Mejia homered and drove in three runs to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Chicago Cubs 8-2 on Wednesday night in a game that was called after 5 1/2 innings due to rain.First pitch was moved up 70 minutes because rain was forecast for later on a chilly evening. The game was then delayed in the middle of the sixth inning when the rain intensified. It was called about an hour later.Josh Lowe had a triple, double and RBI as Tampa Bay (7-6) climbed back over .500 with its third win in four games. Randy...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO