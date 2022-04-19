ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs and Tigers Clash Tuesday Night at Foley Field

By Georgia Sports Communications
 2 days ago
Georgia Baseball (Georgia Sports Communications)

ATHENS, GA.------ The Georgia Bulldogs play host to Clemson Tuesday at Foley Field. First pitch will be at 6:02 p.m., and the game will be available on SECN+ and the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.

Georgia (26-10) is ranked as high as No. 10 this week while the Tigers (22-13) are not ranked. The Bulldogs are No. 10 in the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 Coaches poll, No. 14 in D1Baseball.com, No. 18 in Baseball America, No. 20 in Collegiate Baseball. And No. 23 in Perfect Game USA. Georgia dropped a home series to Texas A&M while the Tigers arrive after posting a road series win over No. 23 Wake Forest. Also, Georgia has the nation’s No. 3 RPI according to the NCAA.

Georgia, under the direction of Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin, is batting .295 with 41 home runs while posting a 5.62 ERA and a .975 fielding percentage. At the halfway point in the SEC this season, Georgia is 9-6 in league play. That is good enough for the third best SEC record. Due to injuries, Georgia has used five different SEC starting rotations and six different pitchers have started a league game. Also, graduate shortstop Cole Tate (.332-2-16) has missed the last four games. He will be out at least another week due to a stress fracture in his leg.

The Tigers are batting .279 with 50 home runs, a 4.45 ERA and a .979 FLDG%. Clemson won the first meeting earlier this season on Apr. 5 (4-3) in Clemson to snap Georgia’s six-game winning streak in the series. Redshirt sophomore RHP Garrett Brown (0-1, 8.86 ERA) gets the start for the Bulldogs Tuesday, and he’s never faced Clemson. The Tigers counter with freshman RHP Billy Barlow (1-2, 4.40 ERA) again. He started the first meeting and picked up a victory (5 IP, 3H, 1R, 1BB, 5K). The Bulldogs have been playing the Tigers since 1900 and lead the series 124-108-2. Georgia swept a two-game set in 2018, 2019 and 2021 while the teams did not face each other in the COVID-19 shortened season of 2020. Georgia hasn’t dropped two in a row to Clemson since 2017.

Bulldog graduate LF Connor Tate (.356-5-33) leads the team in batting and ranks among the conference leaders with a .382 average in SEC games. He has a team-best 17 multi-hit games. Sophomore C/DH Corey Collins (.320-9-32) leads the team with nine home runs and ranks third in RBI. Last week in four games, he batted .412 (7-for-17) with a home run and six RBI plus six runs scored. Sophomore 1B/3B Parks Harber (.292-6-33) is enjoying a career-best 11-game hitting streak. He has 35 hits to go with 33 RBI in 120 at bats. Last week, he had a stretch where he reached base in 10 consecutive plate appearances and that featured seven hits and three walks. Freshman RF/DH Cole Wagner (.325-4-12) enjoyed a solid week in four starts, batting .471 (8-for-18) with four runs scored while sophomore C Fernando Gonzalez hit .444 (4-for-9) with three RBI.

On Deck: On Friday, Georgia resumes SEC play with a road series against Alabama (23-14, 8-7 SEC). Game times are 7 pm ET (SECN+) on Friday, 3 pm ET on Saturday (SECN+) with Sunday’s contest at 2 pm ET (ESPN2). The Crimson Tide saw their eight-game winning streak snapped at top-ranked Tennessee Saturday and then dropped the series 2-1. The streak culminated with a 6-3 win over the Vols. Alabama is 18-5 at home.

Tuesday’s Probable Pitching Matchup: UGA vs. CU G37 Garrett Brown (0-1, 8.86 ERA, RHP, RSo.) vs. Billy Barlow (1-2, 4.40 ERA, RHP, Fr.)

Georgia Baseball Radio/TV Streaming Links

Georgia Bulldog Sports Network (Announcers: David Johnston & Jeff Dantzler)

Free audio streaming of all Georgia Bulldogs games can be heard using the Gameday LIVE app.

Optimized for iOS7+ and Android 4.0+, Georgiadogs.com Gameday LIVE is now available for both smartphone and tablet in App Store and Google Play marketplaces. Georgiadogs.com Gameday LIVE is the official mobile application of Georgia athletics. Get the app here: georgiadogs.com/wireless/.

Tuesday Pregame Radio Show at 5:40 pm ET: https://georgiadogs.com/watch/?Live=4168&type=Live

Baseball Home Game Tickets/Parking

Fans can purchase seats through UGAAA online on georgiadogs.com or from other fans through our official secondary ticketing partner StubHub. https://www.stubhub.com/georgia-bulldogs-baseball-tickets/performer/400525/

Also, there are three new flexible ticket packages available. They can include any game on the home schedule. The prices for these packages are $40 for five games, $70 for ten games and $90 for 15 games.

Single game tickets for most non-conference games along with Thursday and Sunday SEC games are options too. Single game tickets are $10 while group tickets (10+ tickets) are $5 each. Currently, single game sales and group tickets are not available for SEC games on Friday or Saturday. For ticket or group info questions, please call (706) 542-1231, Ext. 1. Free parking is available in the commuter surface lot behind the outfield.

Gates open one hour before game time.

Ticket sales are available online here: https://gado.gs/8hg

Have A Beverage At Foley Field

In compliance with the SEC policy on alcohol at athletic events, the UGAAA will sale a variety of domestic, import, craft and premium beer at designated concession stands inside Foley Field. Complete details on this program can be found here: https://gado.gs/8he

Promotions For Clemson Game

Tuesday: First 500 UGA students receive a Border Showdown t-shirt

-See the promotions table each game for Georgia Baseball posters, roster cards and statistics

FOLLOW THE BULLDOGS: For the latest Georgia baseball news, visit www.georgiadogs.com and follow the Bulldogs on Twitter (@BaseballUGA), Facebook (@GeorgiaBaseball) and Instagram (@baseballuga).

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

