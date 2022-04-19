ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jordan Davis: How the player who ‘wasn’t supposed to be here’ became a Georgia football icon

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpEw5_0fDJ26IC00
Jordan Davis Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) after the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Jordan Davis often made it a point to tell reporters he wasn’t supposed to be here. In the course of the past season, here meant a lot of things for the 2022 NFL Draft hopeful.

Scoring a rushing touchdown on a senior day isn’t supposed to happen for 340-pound defensive tackles. Players who finish with 1.5 sacks aren’t supposed to win the Bednarik Award, given to the nation’s top defensive player. Run stuffing defensive tackles don’t become the face of the best defense in recent college football memory.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former SEC Quarterback Reveals His 1 Concern With Alabama

It seems as though every year the Alabama Crimson Tide roll out one of the best wide receiver units in the nation. But heading into the 2022 season, Nick Saban’s wideout depth chart is notably lacking as compared to recent seasons. Losing superstar talents Jameson Williams and John Metchie...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

ESPN updates Georgia football rankings in ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25

With spring practice wrapped up for most teams around the country, ESPN has taken the opportunity to update its ‘Way-Too-Early’ Top 25 rankings for the 2022 season. Georgia football came in at No. 3, the same spot it had in the previous update. Writer Mark Schlabach took notice of Georgia’s tight ends on G-Day, even though the Bulldogs were without star Brock Bowers.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Jimmy Garoppolo expects to be ready for training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo expects his shoulder to be ready for training camp — wherever that may be. Garoppolo told the AP Pro Football Podcast on Thursday that his rehab is going well and it's helping him deal with uncertainty surrounding his future with the San Francisco 49ers. “I feel good....
NFL
WSB Radio

Georgia reserve DL Tymon Mitchell places name into the transfer portal

Georgia’s student-athlete scholarship count was expected to ebb and flow in the days and weeks to come out of G-Day. The ebbing and flowing is underway. According to multiple reports, reserve DL Tymon Mitchell, a 2019 signee out of Tennessee, placed his name into the transfer portal. Mitchell had yet to make a mark after multiple spring practices and seasons in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Icon#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

NFL gives defense against Black coaches' discrimination suit

NEW YORK — (AP) — The NFL is telling a judge there are multiple reasons why a lawsuit brought against it by three Black coaches who allege racist hiring practices should fail. In the letter released Thursday in advance of an initial hearing before a Manhattan federal judge,...
NFL
WSB Radio

JUCO pitcher faces possible expulsion for tackle

WEATHERFORD, Texas — (AP) — A Texas junior college pitcher is facing possible expulsion from school for leveling an opposing baserunner after giving up a home run. The incident happened Wednesday as Weatherford College hosted North Central Texas College. Video posted online showed North Central Texas College player...
WEATHERFORD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarreet has Auburn in top 5

Auburn is among the leaders for three-star defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett. The Greensboro, North Carolina product has a loaded top five of Auburn, Georgia, Clemson, LSU, and North Carolina. Measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 350 pounds, Jarrett projects to play along the interior of the defensive line. Auburn extended him a scholarship offer on Feb. 16 and has clearly made an impression on him.
GREENSBORO, NC
AL.com

Alabama defensive lineman becomes 16th to enter transfer portal

Alabama reserve defensive lineman Stephon Wynn entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, four days after the Tide concluded its spring practice. “My family and I feel that it is in my best interest to enter my name into the transfer portal and finish my college career elsewhere,” Wynn wrote on Instagram.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Dan Lanning shares Oregon update ahead of spring game

Dan Lanning is wrapping up his first-ever spring practice as a head coach, with Oregon set to host their annual spring game on Saturday. Just one practice on Thursday remains before the exhibition, with another scheduled for next Monday to put a bow on the progress the Ducks have made.
EUGENE, OR
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
35K+
Followers
65K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy