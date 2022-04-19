ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelter Island, NY

Bomb threat reported on Shelter Island at South Ferry terminal

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Zk9J_0fDJ1Ymg00

Shelter Island officials say a bomb threat was reported at the South Ferry terminal on Sunday.

According to officials, a call was received by the Southold Police Dispatch Center.

Both South Ferry terminals, Northaven and Shelter Island, were secured by Southampton town police and Shelter Island town police.

South Ferry operations were shut down for a brief period of time and restored shortly after a thorough search of the terminals determined that no explosive device was located or existed.

The investigation into the source and identity of the threat remains active.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southampton, NY
City
Shelter Island, NY
City
Southold, NY
Shelter Island, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Terminals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Long Island Expressway Stretch Closed In Suffolk

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is temporarily closed late Monday morning, April 11. The lanes are closed on the eastbound side at Exit 64 for a bridge inspection, Suffolk County Police said, noting motorists should use alternate routes. Earlier in the morning, two lanes were closed at Exit...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
News 12

Police: Woman wanted for road rage incident in Newark

Police are searching for a woman in connection to a road rage incident in Newark. Officers say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near 14th Avenue and South Street. They say the woman used pepper spray on a victim, stole their purse and then fled the scene. The suspect...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

News 12

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy