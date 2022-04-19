Bomb threat reported on Shelter Island at South Ferry terminal

Shelter Island officials say a bomb threat was reported at the South Ferry terminal on Sunday.

According to officials, a call was received by the Southold Police Dispatch Center.

Both South Ferry terminals, Northaven and Shelter Island, were secured by Southampton town police and Shelter Island town police.

South Ferry operations were shut down for a brief period of time and restored shortly after a thorough search of the terminals determined that no explosive device was located or existed.

The investigation into the source and identity of the threat remains active.