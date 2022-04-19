ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

OBITUARY: Jeffery Edwards

By Jennifer Haley
 2 days ago
Mr. Jeffery Edwards passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 10, 2022, he was 38 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked with concrete flooring....

OBITUARY: Emma ‘Jean’ Arnold

Mrs. Emma ‘Jean’ Arnold of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, she was 87 years old. She was born in Wartrace, TN to the late David Daniel and Lalah Travis Bryson. Mrs. Arnold retired from State Farm as a secretary. She was a member of Third Baptist Church. Mrs. Arnold enjoyed taking care of her family and being involved in their interests. Each spring, she got flowers to put in her yard for the summer.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Dawn Marie Krause

Dawn Marie Krause of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, she was 53 years old. She was born on June 7th, 1968 in Chicago, IL to Dean and Mary Krause. Dawn was a graduate of York Community High School in 1986. She was a unique and caring...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Dr. Thomas Raymond VanDervort

Dr. Thomas Raymond VanDervort passed away on Thursday, April 14th, 2022, he was 88 years old. Thomas (Tom) was born on August 22nd, 1933 in Fort Myers, Florida. At the age of nine, he and his family moved to Bristol, TN. After graduating high school in 1952, Tom enlisted and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany, where he worked as a radio intercept operator. There he developed a passion for international relations, learned the German language, and met Elsa Wolf, whom he married on September 15th, 1956.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Ruby Lee Holub

Mrs. Ruby Lee Holub passed away at her residence on Friday, April 15, 2022, she was 85 years old. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Ruby worked for Rich’s for 31 years and also taught baking classes at MTSU for many years. She was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Carolyn Jean McNeese

Mrs. Carolyn Jean McNeese of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, she was 84 years old. She was born in Jackson, TN to the late Gene and Eula Hall. Mrs. McNeese retired from the State of Tennessee as a Supervisor for the Department of Employment Security. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and taking cruises to St. Martin, Hawaii, and Jamaica. She was of the Baptist faith.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Herbert ‘Hudley’ Richard Crockett

Mr. Herbert ‘Hudley’ Richard Crockett age 89, of Rockvale, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was born in Rutherford County, Tennessee on November 19, 1932, to the late Thompson and Rachel Spence Crockett. Hudley moved to Nashville at an early age and attended Austin Peay State University briefly and the Tennessee School of Broadcasting before beginning his broadcasting career.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Cody Michael Lafferty

Mr. Cody Michael Lafferty passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, he was 32 years old. He was a native of Buffalo, NY, and has lived in Rutherford County most of his life. He was a self-employed mechanic. Cody was preceded in death by his daughter, Kaylee Lafferty. He is...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Belinda Kay King ‘Kathy’ Daniel

Belinda Kay King ‘Kathy’ Daniel, Beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, “Nana” and Friend March 21, 1947 – April 15, 2022. Early this Good Friday morning, April 15, 2022, at 3:50 am, Kathy Daniel, (75 years) passed away peacefully at Alive Hospice, Murfreesboro, TN after battling Parkinson’s Disease for over a decade. She was surrounded by loving family and friends to the end.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Norma Sue Bowen

Norma Sue Bowen of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, she was 68 years old. A native of Murfreesboro, she is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lee Bowen and Maggie Belle Davidson Bowen; sister, Nancy Bowen; and beloved cat, Jasmine.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Alma Condra

Mrs. Alma Condra of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, she was 82 years old. Alma is preceded in death by her parents – Alton and Fannie Steele; her husband – Franklin Condra; brothers- Homer and Bobby Steele; and sisters – Betty Cane and Loretta Matthews.
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Melvin Allen Floyd

Mr. Melvin Allen Floyd of Milton, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home, he was 86 years old. A native of Rutherford County, he was preceded in death by his mother, Mattie Mae Allen Floyd Hudson; stepfather, Melzer Hudson; father, Thomas Floyd; and sister, Marion Lifsey. Mr....
MILTON, TN
OBITUARY: Deborah Jean Dixon

Deborah Jean Dixon of Smyrna, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022, she was 71 years old. A native of Lawrence County, TN, she was preceded in death by her mother, Helen Elizabeth Thigpen Hardiman. She spent most of her life in Tennessee, but growing...
SMYRNA, TN
OBITUARY: David Charles Burnham

David Charles Burnham passed from this earth on April 19, 2022, surrounded by his family after a battle with cancer. He was born in Morrison, IL on January 14, 1959. He graduated from Morrison High School in 1977, and from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa in 1981. David worked...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Easter Services in Rutherford County 2022

Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Rutherford County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected]. 1New Vision Baptist. 1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro (Battlefield Campus) 5555 Manchester Pike,...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
