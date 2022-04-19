OBITUARY: Jeffery Edwards
Mr. Jeffery Edwards passed away at his residence on Sunday, April 10, 2022, he was 38 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked with concrete flooring....rutherfordsource.com
