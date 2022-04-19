ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester man hospitalized after being stabbed near Wilkins St.

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37AsV7_0fDIznyJ00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 56-year-old city resident was hospitalized after an overnight stabbing near Wilkins Street Tuesday.

According to officials, officers were led to the 200 block of Wilkins Street around 1:20 a.m. for the report of a stabbing. They located a male victim at the scene who had been stabbed at least once.

Authorities say he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where is currently being treated for non life-threatening injuries to his upper body.

No suspects are in custody at this time. This is an active investigation, anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WHEC TV-10

Andrea Lipton found guilty in the death of her 3-year-old son

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Andrea Lipton Monday was found guilty on one count of manslaughter in the second degree for the death of her 3-year-old child. Police say on July 11, 2020, Kei'Mere Marshall was found unconscious and not breathing inside a home on Avenue C. He was taken to the hospital where he died three days later.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy