More than just your average “pot luck” get-together, the 2022 National Cannabis Festival is coming to D.C. this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know. As one might guess, the NCF celebrates marijuana in its various forms. It was founded in 2015 by a small group of cannabis enthusiasts to celebrate marijuana legalization in D.C. and across the U.S., according to its pun-heavy (“WEED LIKE YOU TO ATTEND”) website.

DRINKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO