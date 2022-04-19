Plenty of sunshine, awesome forecast for Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — We’ll have awesome weather on Tuesday in Central Florida.

It will be sunny and refreshing.

Daytime highs will be in the middle and upper 70s, which is about five degrees below average.

“We’ll have plenty of sunshine from start to finish,” said meteorologist Brian Shields.

Our fire threat will be high because it will be breezy.

Shields said that any fires that develop could be pushed around rather quickly.

Heads up to spring breakers: There is a high risk of rip currents at our beaches.

Tonight, it will be clear and cool, with daytime highs in the 50s.

This pattern will stick around for the next several days.

Flagler Beach sunrise (Mary McLain)

