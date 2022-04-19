ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

NJ sport bets over $1B again; casinos lag pre-pandemic level

By Associated Press
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aza8a_0fDIxyVU00

New Jersey’s robust sports betting market broke the $1 billion mark for the sixth time last month in terms of the amount of bets taken.

But March's figures were worse for seven of the nine Atlantic City casinos, which continued to lag behind their in-person gambling revenue levels before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The casinos and tracks made $423.6 million in gambling and sports betting revenue in March, up nearly 18% from a year earlier.

But in terms of in-person winnings, only Hard Rock and the Ocean casino were up over March 2019 levels.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Atlantic City, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Sports Betting#Lag#The Casinos#Nj
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police identify victim in deadly Poughkeepsie shooting

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Poughkeepsie as 29-year-old Cain Smalls. Police tell News 12 he was shot in the stomach on Mill Street Sunday morning. Smalls was rushed to MidHudson Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

Recreational marijuana sales now legal in New Jersey! How is the rollout going?

Customers lined up to make their first legal purchases of marijuana as dispensaries across the state opened for business early Thursday morning. Charles Pfeiffer, of Scotch Plains, was glowing with excitement after making his legal purchase of recreational marijuana from Zen Leaf in Elizabeth this morning. On this historic day in New Jersey, Pfeiffer said he was "going to go open it and smoke it in about 20 minutes" when he got home.
ELIZABETH, NJ
News 12

News 12

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy