This Is the County in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.
In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 270,893 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,789 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Grand Rapids-Wyoming is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Grand Rapids metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ottawa County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 74,875 infections in Ottawa County, or 26,361 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Ottawa County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Grand Rapids area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 277 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ottawa County, compared to 255 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Grand Rapids-Wyoming metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Ottawa County, MI
|26,361
|74,875
|277
|786
|2
|Kent County, MI
|25,912
|166,653
|236
|1,519
|3
|Barry County, MI
|23,852
|14,325
|276
|166
|4
|Montcalm County, MI
|23,794
|15,040
|332
|210
