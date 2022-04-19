ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fDIvfTz00 There have been 79,767,600 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date - and that number continues to grow.

In the Grand Rapids-Wyoming metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 270,893 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,789 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,381 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Grand Rapids-Wyoming is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Grand Rapids metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Ottawa County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 74,875 infections in Ottawa County, or 26,361 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ottawa County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Grand Rapids area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 277 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Ottawa County, compared to 255 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Grand Rapids-Wyoming metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of April 15, 2022.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Ottawa County, MI 26,361 74,875 277 786
2 Kent County, MI 25,912 166,653 236 1,519
3 Barry County, MI 23,852 14,325 276 166
4 Montcalm County, MI 23,794 15,040 332 210

