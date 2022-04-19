ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Six killed in blasts at Shiite school in Afghan capital

By Wakil Kohsar, Wakil KOHSAR, John SAEKI, Qubad Wali and Aysha Safi
AFP
AFP
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEOQo_0fDISaO700
Two bomb blasts struck a boys' school in Kabul /AFP

At least six people were killed and 24 wounded on Tuesday by two bomb blasts that struck a boys' school in a Shiite Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan capital, police and hospital staff said.

The number of attacks in Afghanistan has significantly declined since the Taliban ousted the US-backed government in August, but the jihadist Islamic State group has claimed several since then.

Several bodies were strewn outside the gate of the school in the densely populated Shiite Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood in Kabul, alongside patches of blood, burnt books and school bags, according to images posted on social media.

"We were leaving school and had just stepped out from the rear gate when the explosion occurred," Ali Jan, a student who was wounded in the first blast, told AFP at a hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WSdZg_0fDISaO700
Afghanistan blasts /AFP

The second blast took place as rescuers arrived to ferry victims from the first explosion to hospitals.

"Some of our friends have lost hands, while some were covered in blood," said Saeed Rahmatullah Haidari, a student at the school.

"There were pieces of broken glass and pools of blood... my whole body was shaking."

Outside a hospital treating the wounded, Taliban fighters beat back the families of students who had gathered, slapping or pushing some of them as they searched for information.

Women cried out as they scanned through pictures of victims posted on nearby walls by medics.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran told AFP the attack outside the Abdul Rahim Shahid school was caused by two improvised explosive devices, killing six people.

A grenade was also thrown at a nearby English language centre in the same area, wounding one person, he later said.

Two hospitals said they were treating 24 wounded patients.

- 'Reprehensible attacks' -

Amnesty International condemned Tuesday's "reprehensible attacks" against the Hazara community.

"It also shows that the Taliban, as the de-facto authorities, are failing to protect civilians, especially those from ethnic and religious minority groups, from harm," Amnesty International's South Asia Campaigner Samira Hamidi said in a statement.

The European Union's special envoy to Afghanistan, Tomas Niklasson, said those behind the "heinous" attacks must be held accountable, while the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that attacks against civilians are "strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law."

The Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood is mainly home to the Hazara community and has been previously targeted by the Islamic State group -- a rival of the Taliban, also a hardline Sunni Islamist movement.

The Hazara community, which makes up between 10 and 20 percent of the country's 38 million people, has long been the target of mass-casualty attacks, some blamed on the Taliban during their 20-year insurgency.

Since seizing power, the Taliban have regularly carried out raids on suspected IS hideouts, mainly in the eastern Nangarhar province.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bA9xN_0fDISaO700
Relatives of victims arrive to search for their loved ones outside a hospital in Kabul /AFP

Taliban officials insist their forces have defeated IS, but analysts say the jihadist group is a key security challenge.

It has claimed some of the deadliest attacks in Afghanistan in recent years.

In May last year at least 85 people -- mainly girl students -- were killed and about 300 wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in Dasht-e-Barchi.

No group claimed responsibility, but in October 2020, IS claimed a suicide attack on an educational centre in the same area that killed 24, including students.

In May 2020, the group was blamed for a bloody gun attack on a maternity ward of a hospital in the neighbourhood that killed 25 people, including new mothers.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Afghan protesters call for Taliban to reopen schools for girls

March 26 (UPI) -- Dozens of women and girls in Afghanistan protested on the streets of Kabul on Saturday to call for the Taliban to reopen schools for girls. The Taliban reopened secondary schools on Wednesday after winter break but broke a promise to allow girls above sixth grade to return to classrooms.
PROTESTS
AFP

Hope and fear as Afghan girls prepare for return to school

The reopening of secondary schools for girls across Afghanistan on Wednesday prompted joy and apprehension among the tens of thousands of students deprived of an education since the Taliban's return to power. - The stay-at-home student - Tamana Rahimi fears the Taliban too much to consider returning to school, and so the 19-year-old is abandoning her studies to help her mother at home in an impoverished district of Kabul.
EDUCATION
Reuters

U.N. chief warns Afghan girls high school suspension 'deeply damaging'

UNITED NATIONS, March 23 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that Taliban's decision to suspend high school for girls in Afghanistan was "a profound disappointment and deeply damaging for Afghanistan." "The denial of education not only violates the equal rights of women and girls to education,"...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shiite#Taliban#United Nations#Hazara#Islamic State
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Syria's Air Defences Confront 'Israeli Aggression', State Media Report

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defences confronted an "Israeli air aggression" on Saturday in the country's central region, Syrian state media reported. "At 6:45 pm today, the Israeli enemy launched an air aggression from the north of Lebanon, targeting some points in the central region," state media said citing a military source.
MILITARY
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Independent

In rare video appearance, Al-Qaeda’s leader Ayman al-Zawahiri praises Muslim student in India hijab row

Terrorist group al-Qaeda has released a rare video of its chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in which he praises an Indian Muslim woman who defied a ban on Islamic headscarves. In February, Muslim students wearing hijab were heckled and hounded by large groups of people wearing saffron scarves – a colour associated with the Hindutva ideology in India’s southwestern state of Karnataka.A student from Mandya district shouted “allah-hu-akbar” as the Hindu radicals jeered at her with “jai shree ram [hail lord ram]”.The video released on Tuesday by As-Sahab Media, Al-Qaeda’s official media wing, and translated by the SITE Intelligence Group, shows...
WORLD
CBS News

8 dead after United Nations helicopter shot down by rebels in Congo

Congo's army said rebels in the country's east shot down a United Nations helicopter carrying eight peacekeepers and U.N. observers on Tuesday and the U.N. said there were no survivors. The helicopter was carrying out reconnaissance for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo along with another helicopter when it was...
MILITARY
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
The Independent

‘We will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas,’ Hungarian foreign minister says

Hungary will not support any sanctions on Russian oil and gas, its foreign minister said on Tuesday, reiterating the stance taken by Budapest last month.Russian gas shipments to Hungary have been arriving without any disruptions from the war in Ukraine, Peter Szijjarto told a news briefing broadcast on his Facebook page on Tuesday that followed talks with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara.“We do not support proposals for energy sanctions against Russia,” he told the briefing. Mr Szijjarto added that this applies not only to oil and gas imports but also to cooperation with Russia in nuclear energy – in particular,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

AFP

57K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy