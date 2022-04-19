ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

California man exonerated after 32 years in prison

By Associated Press
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California man who spent more than three decades behind bars for a murder he did...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say

A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
NOVI, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
BET

New Jersey Man Gets 375 Years In Prison For ‘House Of Horrors’ Murders Over Facebook Post

A New Jersey man has reportedly been sentenced to 375 years in prison for three murders and three attempted murders stemming from a Facebook comment that made him angry. According to Law and Crime, 31-year-old Jeremy Arrington was sentenced to nearly four centuries in prison on Friday (April 8) by Judge Ronald Wigler over the 2016 fatal stabbings of 8-year-old Aerial Little Whitehurst, her brother Al-Jahon Whitehurst, 11, and the fatal shooting of Syasia McBorroughs, 23. Arrington also stabbed the 29-year-old mother of the two dead children and a twin 13-year-old brother and sister – who all survived the attack.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#San Francisco Police#Murder#Exoneration#Ap
Complex

MS-13 Gang Associate Found Guilty of Luring Teens to Their Deaths in Woods

An alleged Long Island MS-13 gang associate has been found guilty of luring four teenagers to their deaths in 2017, per ABC 7. Known as “La Diablita,” or the Little Devil, Leniz Escobar was found guilty of all counts Monday after she reportedly lured the teens into the woods to be ambushed by more than a dozen gang members. Following what took place in the Central Islip park, Escobar has been found guilty of racketeering, including predicate acts of murder, conspiracy to murder rival gang members, and obstruction of justice, as well as murder in aid-of racketeering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Sherri Papini, California woman whose 2016 disappearance sparked weekslong search, admits to faking her own kidnapping

Sherri Papini, the woman who last month was charged with faking her own 2016 kidnapping, has admitted to the charges and will plead guilty, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a statement Tuesday. Papini will plead guilty to "making materially false statements to FBI agents about the circumstances of her disappearance and committing mail fraud based on her being a kidnapping victim," U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy