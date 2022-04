Kentucky Wildcats freshman shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft and plans to forgo his remaining college eligibility. He was once the number one recruit in the 2022 class before reclassifying and redshirting his first year at Kentucky. While he debated returning to school, he is projected to be a top ten draft selection and now plans to stay in the draft. Sharpe did not play a game for the Kentucky Wildcats. A strange case for this year’s NBA Draft.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO