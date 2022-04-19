ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Pakistan's new Cabinet sworn in at presidency in Islamabad

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fDHOSqe00

The Cabinet of Pakistan's newly-elected prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif, was sworn in Tuesday during a brief ceremony.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the 34 ministers at the white marble palace known as the Presidency in the capital, Islamabad. Sharif also attended the ceremony. His election April 11 ousted former prime minister Imran Khan.

Sharif's former political rivals are also part of his coalition government.

The portfolios for the ministers are expected to be announced later Tuesday.

Among prominent lawmakers who were inducted into the Cabinet is Khawaja Mohammad Asif, a former defense minister and a member of the Pakistan Muslim League party . Several politicians from the party of former President Asif Ali Zardari are also part of the Cabinet, including Khursheed Shah and Sherry Rehman.

Sharif ousted Khan through a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly, Pakistan's lower house of parliament. Khan lost the grip on power after being deserted by his party allies and a key coalition partner earlier this month.

Since then, Khan has demanded new election s at rallies, saying the new government was imposed under a US conspiracy, a charge Washington has denied, and which the new government in Pakistan says was a pack of lies.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Pakistan's new finance minister faces tight time frame to tackle crises

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan’s new prime minister has appointed 57-year-old economist and businessman Miftah Ismail as the finance minister who will be tasked with quickly arresting a downward economic spiral and getting IMF talks back on track. Ismail, who briefly held the post four years ago, brings with him...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar flies to Pakistan to meet ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss Islamophobia after he was kicked out by a vote of no confidence

Democratic Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar flew to Pakistan and met with recently ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday. The Minnesota Democrat, one of few Muslim members of Congress, met with Khan at his home in the Bani Ghala neighborhood to discuss Islamophobia. She also met with members of Pakistan's parliament, the nation's President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Sanjrani
Person
Sherry Rehman
Person
Imran Khan
Person
Asif Ali Zardari
US News and World Report

Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Military Convoy - Interfax

(Reuters) - Russian attack helicopters have destroyed a convoy of Ukraine's armoured vehicles and anti-aircraft warfare, the news agency Interfax reported on Sunday, citing Russia's defence ministry. "Attack helicopters KA-52 ... destroyed weapons and military equipment of the armed forces of Ukraine," the agency cited the ministry as saying in...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamabad#Pakistan Muslim League#Cabinet#The Cabinet Of Pakistan#The National Assembly
Daily Mail

The Chinese letter that proves Australia's worst fears are becoming reality: Leaked document shows the communist superpower IS planning a military base off Australian shores and has been for YEARS

A secret document has lifted the lid on China's intention to set up a permanent military base in the Solomon Islands, just 2000km from Australia's east coast. The leaked letter of intent penned in 2020 by a Beijing-backed engineering firm shows how the communist superpower is seeking a base of operations for naval forces for the next '75 years'.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Reuters

Russia will retaliate if its Warsaw embassy cannot work, Russian envoy says

WARSAW, April 19 (Reuters) - Russia will retaliate against Poland if its embassy in Warsaw stops working because it cannot receive fresh funds from Moscow, its ambassador warned on Tuesday. In March, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats over allegations of working for Russian intelligence and blocked the embassy's bank accounts....
EUROPE
ABC News

ABC News

616K+
Followers
148K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy