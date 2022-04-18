ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Investigators look closely at similarities between I-65 and I-70 killers

By Bob Cyphers
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 has learned that detectives working the I-70 serial killer case are now closely examining a new clue. And it might have been staring them in the eye. Two weeks ago, authorities in Indiana and Kentucky identified Harry Edward Greenwell as the I-65...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Disappearance of missing Henderson veteran under investigation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Family, friends and now police are looking for a 61-year-old Henderson woman who has been missing for nearly a month. The Henderson Police Department says it’s currently investigating the disappearance of Pamela Winchester. Pamela’s family says the last time they heard from her was over the phone on the morning of […]
HENDERSON, KY
KFVS12

Man accused of killing Wayne Co. deputy to be sentenced

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy is scheduled to be sentenced this morning. Ray Tate pled guilty to Deputy Sean Riley’s murder. He previously faced 36 charges stemming from an incident that stretched from Indiana, Illinois and Missouri. We...
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
Wave 3

Judge involved in Indiana shooting steps down from race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just two weeks before the Indiana primary election, a judge familiar with controversy steps down. In May 2019, Crawford County Judge Sabrina Bell had flipped off two men at a White Castle in Indiana after a night of drinking. That led to a fight involving two other judges who ended up getting shot.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
State
Kentucky State
City
Raytown, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Indiana State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
KFVS12

Dyersburg teacher charged with assault following school altercation

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg City Schools teacher is facing an assault charge after attempting to break up a fight between two students. Dyersburg police say, Carey Sanders, 51 of Greenfield, turned himself into police Thursday night after he allegedly forcefully threw a 14-year-old girl to the ground while trying to break up a fight.
DYERSBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 70 Killer#Murder#I 65#Kmov#Terre Haute
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFVS12

Driver killed in head-on crash

A Patton, Missouri man was killed in a crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, April 16. Three people are flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in White County, Illinois. Scooter driver seriously injured in head-on crash. Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘Check That VIN Number’: Federal Agent Busted Suspected Proud Boy Who Allegedly Sent Menacing Texts to Him During Jan. 6 Investigation

An alleged member of the Proud Boys accused of assaulting police officers with chemical spray during the melee outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was busted by the very federal agent he allegedly tried to intimidate through menacing text messages. Barry Bennet Ramey, 38, of Plantation, Florida, is accused...
PLANTATION, FL
WTWO/WAWV

Efforts to free stuck vehicle cause 2nd crash in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was arrested after his attempts to free his own vehicle caused a second to crash. Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole reports that Benjamin Cash was placed under arrest following the events of Sunday, April 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area near […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
KFVS12

Fulton police: Victim, suspect both died after home invasion

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - Fulton police say a suspect and a victim both died after an apparent home invasion earlier this week. Police said Wednesday that 58-year-old Mark Chan Lee died after being shot during a home invasion on Monday night. Police said another male victim survived a gunshot to...
FULTON, MO
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy