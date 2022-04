HOUSTON – Some of Houston’s top celebrities are joining forces to challenge one another to an exciting game of dodgeball while helping support the charitable foundations. Former MLS player and Houston’s own, Brian Ching will bring energy to the field as the 2022 Host. Some celebrities that you will see dodging their way into a good cause is NFL Veteran Whitney Mercilus, representing the WithMerci Foundation, NFL Safety Justin Reid, representing the J. Reid Indeed foundation, original Texan Chester Pitts, raising support for Carson Parke and so many others. The dodgeball event will take place Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 1 PM to 4 PM at Pitch 25 located at 2120 Walker, Houston, TX 77003.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO