Watch: Patrick Wisdom Hammers Home Run Against Rays

CHICAGO -- With rain in the forecast all night on another chilly day in the Windy City, the Rays were prepared to face the elements just as much as the Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Even with the game’s start time pushed up a little more than an hour, nobody knew how long they would be able to play before rain washed them off the field. That made it critically important to get off to a quick start and claim a lead before the game became official after five innings.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO