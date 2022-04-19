Watch: Patrick Wisdom Hammers Home Run Against Rays

The Chicago White Sox have had bad luck when it comes to injuries this season, as two of their best starting pitchers, Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn, have been sidelined in the early going. In the lineup, Chicago has lost newcomer AJ Pollock and third baseman Yoan Moncada to the 10-day injured list. On Thursday, the White Sox were dealt another injury blow, this time to star outfielder Luis Robert. Robert tweaked something late in the game and was forced to exit. Following the contest, Chicago manager Tony La Russa provided an update on Robert, as reported by Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times.
