Saint Petersburg, FL

Watch: Patrick Wisdom Hammers Home Run Against Rays

By Jon Ferlise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think we can officially say that...

numberfire.com

Patrick Wisdom sitting Tuesday for Cubs

Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Matt Wisler and the Tampa Bay Rays. Wisdom is taking a seat while Jonathan Villar returns to the lineup to cover the hot corner and hit third. Seiya Suzuki is hitting third on Tuesday, and he is followed in the order by Willson Contreras, Ian Happ, Frank Schwindel, and Nick Castellanos, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Rays execute plan to score early, get out of Chicago

CHICAGO -- With rain in the forecast all night on another chilly day in the Windy City, the Rays were prepared to face the elements just as much as the Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field. Even with the game’s start time pushed up a little more than an hour, nobody knew how long they would be able to play before rain washed them off the field. That made it critically important to get off to a quick start and claim a lead before the game became official after five innings.
CHICAGO, IL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
Saint Petersburg, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs lose rain-shortened game, series to Rays

At least it did for Marcus Stroman and the Cubs on this wet Wednesday night at Wrigley Field. In a game started more than an hour earlier than originally scheduled because of a bad forecast, the Cubs and Rays got through the top of the sixth before a steady, increasing rain eventually halted the game.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Kevin Kiermaier sitting for Tampa Bay on Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Kiermaier is being replaced in center field by Manuel Margot versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 27 plate appearances this season, Kiermaier has a .120 batting average with a .345...
TAMPA, FL
MLB

Three Things to Watch for: Brewers vs. Phillies

With their first homestand of 2022 in the books, the Brewers will head to Philadelphia for a three-game series against the Phillies. Sitting at 8-5 on the young season, the Brewers hope to build upon their sweep against Pittsburgh. Here’s a look at what’s ahead in a National League tilt...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Patrick Wisdom
ClutchPoints

White Sox injury woes continue with Luis Robert groin strain

The Chicago White Sox have had bad luck when it comes to injuries this season, as two of their best starting pitchers, Lucas Giolito and Lance Lynn, have been sidelined in the early going. In the lineup, Chicago has lost newcomer AJ Pollock and third baseman Yoan Moncada to the 10-day injured list. On Thursday, the White Sox were dealt another injury blow, this time to star outfielder Luis Robert. Robert tweaked something late in the game and was forced to exit. Following the contest, Chicago manager Tony La Russa provided an update on Robert, as reported by Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yandy Diaz sitting Wednesday for Rays versus Cubs

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Diaz is taking a seat and he is being replaced on third base by Taylor Walls. Brandon Lowe is on second base and batting leadoff. Randy Arozarena is at designated hitter and batting third. Josh Lowe is in left field and batting fifth. Brett Phillips is entering the lineup to hit ninth and play right field.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn absent from White Sox lineup Thursday afternoon

Chicago White Sox outfielder Andrew Vaughn is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians. Vaughn is taking a seat after he started both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader. Adam Haseley is shifting to left field and hitting ninth, while Luis Robert is returning to the lineup to play center field and bat second.
CHICAGO, IL
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ Wander Franco returns to the lineup tonight vs. Cubs

CHICAGO — Wander Franco is back in the Rays lineup for tonight’s game against the Cubs. The Rays waited until about 2 1/2 hours before first pitch to make the decision after their prized shortstop missed Monday’s game due to right quad tightness that cropped up when he was taking swings in the batting cage during the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cubs lose to Rays after winning two straight

CHICAGO (AP) — Wander Franco hit his first homer of the season, a two-run bomb to left-center in the third inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays held on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Tuesday night.Cubs rookie Seiya Suzuki drew three walks but his nine-game hitting streak came to an end, leaving him tied with Akinori Iwamura for the longest hitting streak by a Japanese-born player to start a career.Playing at Wrigley Field for the first time, Franco finished 3-for-5, including the homer that put the Rays ahead 3-0. The second-year player missed Monday's series opener with right quadriceps...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi batting cleanup Wednesday for Rays

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Choi was held out of the lineup against a lefty on Tuesday, but he is back in the cleanup spot and manning first base for Wednesday's finale. Harold Ramirez is idle after filling in.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

White Sox SP Lucas Giolito expected to return from injury Sunday vs. Twins

One week after agreeing to a one-year, $7.45 million contract and avoiding arbitration, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito was in the midst of a dominant Opening Day outing against the Detroit Tigers in early April. Following four scoreless innings of work though, concerns and worries began flooding the team surrounding Giolito's health after he departed with an abdominal injury.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs' Michael Hermosillo out of Tuesday lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Matt Wisler and the Tampa Bay Rays. Hermosillo started the last two games against a couple of left-handed starters, but he is back on the bench Tuesday. Jason Heyward is replacing Hermosillo in center field and hitting seventh.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Game vs. Cubs moved to 6:30 p.m. due to weather concerns

The start time for the Rays’ game against the Cubs tonight in Chicago has been moved up to 6:30 (Tampa Bay time) due to concerns about the weather. The game was to start at 7:40, but the Cubs made the change due to a “forecast for inclement weather.” Per weather.com, there will be heavy rains in the afternoon and then again around 9, with temperatures around 50 degrees and winds in the 20-30 mph range, with stronger gusts possible.
CHICAGO, IL

