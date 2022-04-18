Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton to Visit Steelers Tuesday

According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, on Tuesday, the Steelers claimed former Ravens WR Miles Boykin off waivers. (Mike Garafolo) The former Notre Dame standout was let go by the Ravens late last week but was claimed off waivers by the Steelers on Tuesday. The former third-round selection in the 2019 draft had a solid start to his career, starting 11 games and scoring three touchdowns his rookie season. Unfortunately with a growing WR room and some injuries, the veteran was pushed out of the WR rather quickly. He finished his Ravens career with 33 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns. His role with the Steelers will likely be the fourth WR on the team behind Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and Gunner Olszewsk.

