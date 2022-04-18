ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton to Visit Steelers Tuesday

By Cale Berger
steelersnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly hosting former Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday, according to Jordan Schultz. Hamilton visiting this spring had previously been reported by NFL Network....

