ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gov. Hochul said she won’t shut down New York again even though COVID cases are spiking. Is she right to make that pledge?

By Stephanie Bongiorno
wabcradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID is on the rise again, with New York City’s COVID positivity rate surging more than three fold over the last...

wabcradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

NYC considers bringing back mask mandates amid rising cases

NEW YORK -- With COVID levels rising in New York City, the mayor will meet with his top health advisors to discuss restoring local mask mandates.  New York City's alert level is at "low," but last week Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan warned it would likely rise this week to "medium."Mayor Eric Adams is now scheduled to meet with his health team to see if bringing back the mask mandate is needed.It's not necessarily what New Yorkers want to hear, but with cases rising again, some are airing on the side of caution by getting that test. "Especially with numbers going up, better to be safe...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
thefreshtoast.com

New York Mayor Suggests Public Housing Rooftops To Grow Weed — There’s Just One Big Problem

Eric Adams’ idea would be a convenient way of solving the issue of growing marijuana in a crowded city. New York Mayor Eric Adams wants to use public housing rooftops as cannabis greenhouses. Despite the innovative idea that could provide some solutions for the city’s nascent cannabis industry, current federal laws make it unlikely for this to happen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Port Authority has different mask rules for N.Y., N.J. Here’s where you still need to wear it.

Travelers using Port Authority facilities will face different mask-on or mask-off guidelines depending on what state they in — New York or New Jersey. Masks don’t have to be worn in the PA’s New Jersey facilities, specifically Newark Liberty and Teterboro airports. New Jersey lifted transportation mask restrictions Tuesday morning, to follow a federal court decision overturning the mandates, Gov. Phil Murphy announced.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WETM 18 News

COVID cases are surging in New York State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — COVID cases are surging in New York State after about a 2-month decline, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC states that out of 14 counties with high COVID-19 Community Levels, 10 are right here in Upstate New York. As of April 15th, Broome, Tioga, Seneca and […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
John Catsimatidis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#City Health#Wabc
Bloomberg

MoneyGram Sued by New York, CFPB for Unfair Practices

MoneyGram International Inc. was accused by New York state and the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau of harming customers by unfairly delaying international money transfers and failing to disclose prices or when money would arrive. Dallas-based MoneyGram, one of the world’s largest providers of money transfers, has failed to deliver...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

Travel in NY, NJ: Do I need to wear a mask?

A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate in public transportation across the U.S. created a patchwork of rules Monday that vary by city and mode of transit. Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Houston to New York, for instance, could ditch their masks at the airport […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy