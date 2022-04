SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University has partnered with The Blood Connection(TBC) for the first time to host a blood drive. The blood drive will be held on Mar. 28 near the King Frazier Student Center located at 3219 College St. in the Kennedy parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Each blood donor will receive a $10 […]

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO