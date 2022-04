The 2022 Masters came to a close two weeks ago, and with all the excitement, you might have missed these Jordan 12 Golf sneakers dropped during the tournament!. The Jordan 12 Golf ‘Metallic Gold’ was released for $220 during the tournament in what seems to be a very limited release. Mass pairs have not hit the market, which leads us to believe this was either just a special sneaker, or there are plans to have a later general release.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO