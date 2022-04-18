Meal Prep Monday: Oven Baked Salmon

While confit generally refers to something being cooked in its own oil, the term also applies to the method used here. While it can be served gently flaked apart and added to sandwiches or niçoise salad as is, in this recipe the cooked tuna is broken up and shredded. And then made into a salad with mayonnaise and the confit shallots. While it takes a bit of time, I prefer to make this confit tuna rather than using canned tuna since I have much more control over the seasoning, flavor, and how it’s cooked. I use rosemary as the aromatics in this recipe.

26 DAYS AGO