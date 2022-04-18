ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meal Prep Monday: Oven Baked Salmon

WQAD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOLINE, Ill. — A fresh and flavorful salmon recipe that's easy to prepare and quick to cook. 1 (1-lbs.) Bristol Bay frozen sockeye salmon fillet. 1 lemon, sliced; plus additional slices for garnish. ½ cup dry white wine....

www.wqad.com

Leavenworth Times

GRANDMA’S GROUND BEEF CASSEROLE

• Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease. Mix sugar, salt, garlic salt and tomato sauce into ground beef; simmer until flavors blend, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat, cover skillet, and cool to room temperature.
Fox11online.com

Big Mexican Breakfast Casserole

Preheat oven to 350. Spray 9x13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray. In large bowl combine eggs and milk. Add chili powder, cumin and salt. Whisk until completely combined. Line bottom of prepared baking pan with 4 corn tortillas, overlapping if necessary. Top tortillas with 1/3 of pico de gallo, 1/3 of bacon or sausage and 1/3 of each cheese. Repeat layers 2 more times beginning with 4 tortillas and ending with cheeses.
Fox11online.com

Excellent Egg Salad

Mix together first 3 ingredients with 1/4 cup of mayo. If the mixture seems a little dry add some more mayonnaise. Mix in garlic salt or salt, pepper, and dill. Great served on bread, toast or croissants with a piece of leaf lettuce. Makes 4 sandwiches.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham: recipe

Looking for an Easter dinner dish? The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 Wakeup to share her recipe for slow cooker scalloped potatoes and ham. 8 to 10 medium sized potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced. Salt and pepper. 1 large onion, sliced thin. 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese. 1 can (10.75 ounces)...
thecountrycook.net

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are simple, sweet biscuits that don't even require a biscuit cutter! Fluffy biscuits baked in butter and topped with a sweet icing!. I've been on a kick lately with all these butter swim biscuit (a.k.a. Butter Dip Biscuits) recipes lately. I've made the base recipe into Blueberry Butter Swim Biscuits and Cheddar Garlic Butter Butter Swim Biscuits. They are just so simple to make and you can make so many variations! These Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are my new favorite dessert/breakfast biscuit! Perfect for the upcoming strawberry season!
WCNC

Delicious recipes to make with leftover Easter ham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Scalloped Potatoes. 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese (I use a mixture of Gruyere and cheddar) 1⁄2 cup grated pecorino or Romano cheese, to sprinkle on top. paprika and thyme. DIRECTIONS. In a small sauce pan, melt butter and blend in flour. Add milk, stirring...
The Kitchn

Buttery Baked Rice

If you’re not already a baked rice convert, I can tell you from experience that after making baked rice once, there’s a good chance you’ll never go back to the stovetop method again. This method for making buttery baked rice is absolutely foolproof, and it truly couldn’t be easier.
Cooking With Cooktail Rings

How to Make Confit Tuna Sandwich

While confit generally refers to something being cooked in its own oil, the term also applies to the method used here. While it can be served gently flaked apart and added to sandwiches or niçoise salad as is, in this recipe the cooked tuna is broken up and shredded. And then made into a salad with mayonnaise and the confit shallots. While it takes a bit of time, I prefer to make this confit tuna rather than using canned tuna since I have much more control over the seasoning, flavor, and how it’s cooked. I use rosemary as the aromatics in this recipe.
StyleCaster

7 Easy Ways To Meal Prep & Eat Healthy All Week Long

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve never meal prepped before, now is your chance, friends. With most of us stuck at home surrounded by snacks and a fridge just a few feet away, keeping an eating schedule is harder than ever. But by learning how to meal prep, you can easily eat healthy—or at least consistently—all week long. After all, you probably have the time right now, so why not? And while no one should be forced to be or feel productive while social distancing, meal prepping is one way to accomplish something that’s actually a useful...
The Infatuation

Baked Potato

The Baked Potato’s concept is simple: Only play jazz, only eat baked potatoes. That’s it. Open in Studio City since 1970, this underground jazz club is an all-ages affair, a place where you’ll find couples on dates, dudes who have been coming here for over 50 years, and high schoolers getting their minds blown by the power of musical improvisation. There are 24 baked potatoes on the menu (ranging from melted cheese, to maple ham, to teriyaki chicken) and tickets are bought either online or at the door. Ask around, and it seems like everyone cool has been here—your best friend’s mom, the nicest of your boyfriend’s uncles, and now, you.
