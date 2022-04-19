ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

U.S. concerned after China says it signs security pact with Solomon Islands

By Kirsty Needham, Martin Quin Pollard
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhrfD_0fDFB4oU00

SYDNEY/BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it had signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, a move set to heighten the concerns of the United States and allies Australia and New Zealand about growing Chinese influence in a region traditionally under their sway.

However, Solomon Islands officials had earlier appeared to suggest no agreement had yet been signed.

Douglas Ete, chairman of parliament's public accounts committee, had told fellow lawmakers that Chinese officials would arrive in mid-May to sign cooperation pacts. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told parliament that a proposed security agreement would not include a Chinese military base.

Ete said the agreements would increase cooperation on trade, education and fisheries, but that he also opposed the idea of allowing China to establish a military base.

In Washington, the White House, which is sending a high-level U.S. delegation to the Solomons' capital Honiara this week, said it was concerned about "the lack of transparency and unspecified nature" of the pact. read more

Australian officials said China appeared to want to pre-empt the arrival of the U.S. delegation in Honiara, which the White House said would discuss concerns about China, as well as the reopening of a U.S. embassy. read more

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the framework pact had been signed recently by State Councilor Wang Yi and Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele. He did not detail where or when the signing took place.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said the reported signing "follows a pattern of China offering shadowy, vague deals with little regional consultation in fishing, resource management, development assistance and now security practices."

AUSTRALIAN CONCERNS

Canberra is concerned that the pact could be a step towards a Chinese military presence less than 2,000 km (1,200 miles) from Australia's shores.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was "deeply disappointed" and continued to seek details of the terms of the agreement, noting that the signing had been announced by China.

She also expressed concern about lack of transparency and said the pact had the "potential to undermine stability in our region."

Australia's national broadcaster ABC said Sogavare planned to make an announcement in coming days.

Solomon Islands officials had previously initialed a security pact with the Chinese Embassy that would allow Chinese police to protect infrastructure and social order, but ministers had not yet signed it.

Last week, Zed Seselja, Australia's minister for international development and the Pacific, visited Honiara to ask Sogavare not to sign. read more

Greg Poling, an Asia maritime security expert at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies, said it was still not clear whether an agreement had been finalized.

"So the U.S. delegation, as with the recent Australian delegation that visited, are trying to convince the Solomons’ government to reverse course if possible, or at least to clarify the details and plans for implementation if not," he said.

"The language leaked last week is quite vague and so there’s plenty of room to mitigate damage by narrowing how it will be implemented."

A leaked memo surfaced on social media last week showing that Beijing had told the Solomon Islands in December it wanted to send a team of 10 Chinese police with weapons including a sniper rifle and machine guns as well as listening devices to protect embassy staff in the wake of riots in Honiara. read more

A separate leaked draft of a security pact included provisions for Chinese police to protect companies and infrastructure, and for Chinese naval vessels to replenish in Honiara.

Chinese spokesperson Wang dismissed the planned U.S. visit.

"Deliberate attempts to inflate tensions and mobilize rival camps are also doomed to fail," he said.

Reporting by Kirsty Needham in Sydney, Martin Quin Pollard in Beijing and David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina in Washington; Editing by Michael Perry, William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 45

Tony Banks
1d ago

USA And Its So Called Allies, Should Understand Whats Going On Here!!! These Unfriendly Countries Are Making Strategic War Chess Moves, While We Sit Around An Just React...

Reply(4)
26
Angry Devil Dog
16h ago

From what I'm seeing is everyone seems to believe that Only the US and our allies have a right to build security and military agreements globally. The fact is y'all are wrong. We don't have to agree with China about anything. But they have just as much right globally as we do.

Reply(4)
8
Elfren Quial
20h ago

Test China's strength.. let's try the old adage - to test one's mettle, there has to a battle China must be stopped... can't continue to expand.

Reply(2)
7
Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Calls for Australia to INVADE the Solomon Islands before it strikes a deal with China: 'This is our Cuban missile crisis'

A commentator has called for Australia to invade the Solomon Islands and 'engineer' regime change after Beijing's plans to establish a Chinese military base in the South Pacific nation were leaked. In the publication Macrobusiness, David Llewellyn-Smith argues that Scott Morrison should 'force a direct confrontation' with the communist superpower...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marise Payne
Person
Manasseh Sogavare
Person
Zed Seselja
The Independent

US warns Xi Jinping of ‘what might come his way’ if China supports Russia in Ukraine war effort

A top US state department official has warned president Xi Jinping of “what might come his way” if China supports Russia’s Ukraine invasion.China could face sanctions similar to Russia if it supported Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion, said Wendy Sherman, the state deparment’s deputy secretary and second-most senior official, to the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday.“I think one only has to look at the range of sanctions, more to be announced today, against Putin. It gives President Xi, I think, a pretty good understanding of what might come his way should he in fact support Putin in any...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Chinese#Parliament#The White House#Honiara#Australian#State
Daily Mail

Kim Jong Un BLOWS UP tourist golf resort intended to build ties with South Korea in latest sign the tyrant is heading for confrontation

North Korea has set off explosives to destroy a golfing resort for tourists that used to be a symbol for peace with neighbouring South Korea. Satellite photographs have shown that the floating Haegumgang Hotel, part of the $75million (£57.5million) tourist resort in the mountains of Mount Kumgang, was partially demolished over the weekend.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

China plans 'Doomsday trains' that could transport nuclear missiles around the country and even carry out launches which are hard to detect

China could use high-speed 'doomsday trains' to transport and even launch nuclear missiles, a new report suggested. In a government-funded study published yesterday, engineers looked at the logistics of moving Beijing's elite DF-41 nuclear-capable missiles onto the rail network. The mega-missiles weigh 80 tonnes each and can carry nuclear warheads...
CHINA
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

406K+
Followers
316K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy