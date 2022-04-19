ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Liverpool vs Man United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Premier League fixture

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmF6w_0fDF5ez800

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick will be reunited with players he helped develop when his side take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday,

Rangnick worked with Naby Keita at RB Salzburg and has been involved with Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, Sadio Mane , Ibrahima Konate and Takumi Minamino’s careers.

The manager said: “They are good, they’re extremely good. It’s no coincidence that they’re as good as they are. Jurgen [Klopp] has built that team in the last six and a half years.

“Six or seven of those players used to be my/our players when we signed them for our clubs when nobody knew them.

“Again, it’s no coincidence that this is probably the club with the highest number of players from our former clubs because their approach, their style of football, the way they want to play is pretty similar.”

But who will line-up for the teams and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday, 19 April at Anfield.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League with coverage starting from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Team news

Hosts Liverpool have the luxury of being able to select a side from a fully fit squad with Diogo Jota getting some minutes in their FA Cup semi-final.

United, meanwhile, have a very different story in their team. Fred, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are all injured but the side could see a welcome return for Raphael Varane. Cristiano Ronaldo won’t feature following the news of the tragic passing of his newborn son on Monday.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Odds

Liverpool - 4/11

Draw - 4/1

Manchester United - 13/2

Prediction

Manchester United only just got past Norwich at the weekend while Liverpool overcame Premier League leaders Manchester City. The two results told you all you need to know about where each side is at the moment and if United do manage to bag a win it will be an upset. Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United .

