ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least six killed in blasts at Kabul high school

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

KABUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Three explosions at a high school in western Kabul killed at least six people and injured a number of students, Afghan security and health officials said.

Many residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State.

"Three blasts have taken place...in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people," said Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul's commander.

He said later that six people had been killed and 11 injured in the explosions.

The head of a hospital nursing department, who declined to be named, said at least four people had been killed and 14 wounded in the blasts.

Another medical centre, Emergency Hospital, said it had received one dead body and 10 teenagers injured in the explosions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KeXYO_0fDF5cDg00
A Taliban fighter stands guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, April 19, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which followed a lull in violence over the cold winter months and after foreign forces withdrew last year.

Afghanistan's Taliban rulers say they have secured the country since taking power in August but international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several attacks.

An official familiar with the matter who declined to be named said the explosive devices had been hidden in backpacks and one had detonated inside the school gates.

Humanitarian group Save the Children's Afghanistan Country Director Chris Nyamandi condemned the blast.

"Save the Children is outraged and strongly condemns the reported attack on a high school today in Kabul. We're deeply saddened about reports that children have been injured, and possibly killed, in the blasts," he said in a statement.

Successive administrations have failed to curb deadly attacks on the Hazara minority in western Kabul including at mosques, a maternity ward and schools in recent years. Last May a huge blast outside a girls' high school in the area killed at least 80 people, most of them female students.

Reporting by Kabul Newsroom; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Jason Neely and Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban backtrack on reopening high schools for girls

The Taliban have reversed a decision to allow Afghan girls to return to high schools, saying a ruling is still to be made on the uniforms they must wear. Schools were set to open nationwide after months of restrictions since the Taliban seized power in August. But the education ministry...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

‘Open the schools’: Afghan girls protest in Kabul for right to education

Women and girls staged a protest near the Taliban’s ministry of education in Kabul on Saturday, calling on the group to reopen girls’ secondary schools in Afghanistan. The protesters chanted: “Education is our right – open the doors of girls’ schools!” as armed Taliban members looked on. They held banners that said: “Education is our fundamental right, not a political plan” as they marched for a short distance. They dispersed when Taliban fighters arrived at the scene later.
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#High School#Blasts#Taliban#Shia#Hazara#Sunni#Islamic#Emergency Hospital
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
The Independent

Russian commander killed ‘deliberately’ by his own troops in Ukraine, Western officials say

A Russian brigade commander fighting in Ukraine has been killed by his own troops, according to Western officials.Colonel Medvechek, commanding the 37th Motor Rifle Brigade, is believed to have been deliberately run down over anger at the number of casualties his unit was taking.“The brigade commander was killed by his own troops and killed by his own troops, we believe, as a consequence of the scale of losses that have been taken by his brigade,” one official said. “We believe that he was run over by his own troops.”And they added: “That just gives an insight into some of...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy