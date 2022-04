HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - One local city is hoping to support their local musicians, and it’s looking for community help as it begins the process. Harker Heights is working toward getting certified as a Music Friendly Community, which is a designation from the state. Cities that are part of the program have access to a network to help grow their music industry, and that’s something the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce is hoping to do.

