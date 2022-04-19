Stephen Colbert Spots The Tucker Carlson Moment Too Stupid To Ignore

Stephen Colbert said he tries to ignore Fox News host Tucker Carlson , who he described as “one of the engineers on the express train to right-wing Crazytown.”

Carlson “does and says things that are kind of stupid for attention, but this one is so stupid that it got my attention,” Colbert said.

He was referring, of course, to Carlson’s bonkers TV special about manliness and testosterone, that includes a segment on why guys should tan their testicles . It was also full of naked and nearly naked men engaging in “manly” activities.

“I gotta say, coming from a Fox News anchor, that is a refreshing and positive celebration of homoeroticism,” Colbert noted. “Good for you, fellas!”

One of the clips featured a shirtless man milking a cow, but as Colbert noted, there was no bucket.

“I’m not Farmer Brown, but I’m here to tell you: Unless you bring a bucket, you’re not milking a cow,” Colbert said. “You’re a cow fondler.”

Yet none of that was as weird as the tanned nuts, as Colbert discussed in his Monday night monologue:

“The Late Show” also had a fake ad for a very painful product called the Tucker Testicle Tanner:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.