GOP Gov. Slams Trump-Backed Front-Runner To Replace Him: 'Seek Help'

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) said a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who is the front-runner to replace him should drop out of the race and “seek help” amid accusations that he groped eight women .

Reporters on Monday asked term-limited Ricketts to comment on the raft of allegations, including one from a Nebraska state senator , that have been made against Conklin Company CEO Charles Herbster, which the Nebraska Examiner detailed last week. Herbster denies the accusations.

“I think he needs to apologize to the women, then I think he should seek help, then he should step out of the race,” Ricketts said Monday.

Ricketts dismissed Herbster’s claim that “the Republican establishment somehow created a conspiracy, that these eight women are somehow behind.”

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.