Last week, Alabama football coach Nick Saban floated a rather radical concept where the spiraling impact of name, image, and likeness revenue for athletes is concerned: equalize it. Allow the increasing flow of NIL payments to lift every boat in the harbor. It’s an interesting notion – reward the left guard commensurate with the quarterback, or at least establish a higher floor for all that would bring some semblance of balance to an NIL landscape that has quickly...

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO