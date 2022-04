Arizona high school spring sports' regular seasons are coming to a close, and the postseason is right around the corner, with some play-in games taking place in coming days. The Arizona Interscholastic Association has posted schedules on its site for all tournament finals where neutral sites are required. The AIA also has included flexibility for events. For example, a softball final scheduled in advance for Arizona State University as part of a contractual arrangement would be moved to the University of Arizona if two teams from the Tucson area make the championship game.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO