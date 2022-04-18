Adams, Bloomberg announce Summer Boost program

NEW YORK -- With COVID levels rising in New York City, the mayor will meet with his top health advisors to discuss restoring local mask mandates. New York City's alert level is at "low," but last week Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan warned it would likely rise this week to "medium."Mayor Eric Adams is now scheduled to meet with his health team to see if bringing back the mask mandate is needed.It's not necessarily what New Yorkers want to hear, but with cases rising again, some are airing on the side of caution by getting that test. "Especially with numbers going up, better to be safe...

