Around the halfway point of the 2021-22 season it looked as if the Edmonton Oilers were on the verge of flushing another prime year of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl down the toilet. After being swept out of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs a year ago, the Oilers were on the playoff bubble, had all of the same flaws that existed for much of the previous five years, and did not seem to have much urgency in fixing any of them.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO