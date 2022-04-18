How North Texas mosques are changing their security during Ramadan

Did you know that your night out at the theater has a greater economic impact on your city beyond simply buying a ticket to a show?. Americans for the Arts, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization for advancing the arts and arts education, has launched the Arts & Economic Prosperity® 6 (AEP6) to show just how far-reaching the economic impact of arts and culture participation can really be for communities across America.

DALLAS, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO