ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

How North Texas mosques are changing their security during Ramadan

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of Muslims around the world, including...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Local Profile

The arts are an economic powerhouse in North Texas. This study will tell DFW exactly how.

Did you know that your night out at the theater has a greater economic impact on your city beyond simply buying a ticket to a show?. Americans for the Arts, the nation’s leading nonprofit organization for advancing the arts and arts education, has launched the Arts & Economic Prosperity® 6 (AEP6) to show just how far-reaching the economic impact of arts and culture participation can really be for communities across America.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

'Why do you hate Christians?': Squad member Ilhan Omar is mocked for attacking video of passengers singing on a plane as part of an Easter celebration on Holy Saturday

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar has been mocked for criticizing a video of passengers singing on a place as part of an Easter celebration on Holy Saturday. Footage from the flight showed Christians singing gospel music '30,000 feet in the air' in a video that has sparked a debate about the nature of worship online.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Fox News

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead...
RELIGION
AFP

Texas executes its oldest death row inmate

Texas executed its oldest death row inmate on Thursday, a 78-year-old man convicted of killing a policeman more than 30 years ago during a routine traffic stop. Buntion was the oldest man on death row in Texas, the conservative southern state which puts more prisoners to death than any other American state.
TEXAS STATE
Apartment Therapy

5 Tips for Turning Any Room into an Islamic Prayer Room

Ramadan is here, and for billions of Muslims around the world, this holy time — celebrating the month that the prophet Muhammed received the Quran — calls for an emphasis on spiritual enlightenment and connecting to God. Performing salat, or the five daily prayers, is one of the five pillars of Islam, and during Ramadan prayer is especially powerful and rewarding.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Mosques#Muslims
103.9 The Breeze

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WFAA

Learn sign language and more at the Deaf Action Center

Heather Hughes and the team at the Deaf Action Center in Dallas offer several services for the hearing impaired in North Texas and offer resources for those wishing to learn more about the deaf community and culture. For more information, visit dactexas.org.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy