ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

KCH Weight Management Program gains accreditation

By Submission
Mount Vernon News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knox Community Hospital Center for Weight Management is accredited by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. According to national quality standards established to deliver safe, high-quality metabolic and bariatric patient care, Knox Community Hospital's Center for Weight Management meets all criteria as an MBSAQIP-Accredited...

mountvernonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald Community Newspapers

St. John's Hospital in Far Rockaway re-accredited on diabetes management

For the fourth consecutive year, St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway received accreditation by the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists for its Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support program. The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services provides authorization for accreditation for the program, and participants learn...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
LIVESTRONG.com

6 Ways Stress and Weight Are Connected

Whether it's the pandemic, burnout from work or relationship issues, stress is a part of everyday life. And while some stress is normal, chronic stress can take a toll on your health. Case in point: your weight. Indeed, stress can cause weight loss or gain. Let's first clarify that temporary...
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Bariatric surgery before TKA cuts complications in obese patients

People with severe obesity and knee osteoarthritis are advised to attempt weight loss before total knee arthroplasty (TKA) as it could reduce complications of joint surgery, according to a study published online April 14 in JAMA Network Open. Michelle M. Dowsey, Ph.D., from University of Melbourne in Australia, and colleagues...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
County
Knox County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Lima News

Caffeine’s effects on blood sugar and blood pressure

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I love to drink coffee. I often have multiple cups a day. Recently, I was diagnosed with diabetes and high blood pressure. My doctor advised that I may want to cut back on my beverage of choice, as it is not good for my blood sugar or blood pressure. Can you provide some insight, as I thought coffee was good for my health?
HEALTH
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

No reduction in stroke, mini strokes, blood clotting or changes in cognitive function with edoxaban after TAVR

Patients treated with the blood thinner edoxaban for six months after a heart valve replacement procedure experienced fewer symptomless blood clots inside the heart valve replacement than patients who were treated with two antiplatelet drugs, according to data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 71st Annual Scientific Session. However, compared with those in the antiplatelet therapy group, patients in the edoxaban group saw no reduction in risk for strokes or transient ischemic attacks (TIAs, or mini strokes), blood clots in the brain, or problems with thinking or memory during the six months after the valve replacement procedure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
moneytalksnews.com

1 in 4 People Have This Condition That Harms the Heart

About 25% of adults may have a quiet health condition that can put their heart at risk, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA). Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — an abnormal build-up of fat in the liver that can cause inflammation and scarring — impacts an estimated 1 in 4 people worldwide. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in those diagnosed with this condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Community Hospital#Fat People#Knox Community Hospital#Acs
Medical News Today

6–12 prunes a day may lower inflammation, protect bones

In the United States, approximately 10 million people over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with a further 34 million at risk of the disease. Health experts are looking for safe, affordable treatments with fewer negative side effects than conventional medications. In a study of dietary interventions, researchers in Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

The One Life-Changing Tip For Snacking Without Gaining Weight, According To An Obesity Doctor

Snacking can help some people lose weight (by keeping the metabolism going) while it can completely derail others. I am a nighttime snacker, reaching for things like goldfish or string cheese while watching TV with my family either out of habit, boredom or to satisfy my salty tooth. Unfortunately, my snacking has nothing to do with actual hunger, and helps to keep that extra ten pounds of baby weight on (even years after having the baby).
DIETS
CNET

What Your Blood Type Means For Heart Health, According to Science

You wouldn't know it by looking at any one of us, but coursing through our veins every second of every day are tiny variations that categorize our blood into groups: A+, A-, B+, B-, O-, O+, AB+ and AB-. These minute differences usually don't matter until they matter -- when...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Smart options for eating disorders

As anorexia nervosa rates continue to climb, eating disorder experts are examining the efficiency and availability of treatment options in Australia's health system. Increased demand for more services creates the need for smarter tailored service provision, says Flinders University Distinguished Professor of Psychology Tracey Wade, highlighting the value of a South Australian "Day Program" format which gives intensive daily treatment but no overnight admission treatments.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Regular aerobic exercise improves blood vessel function in people with chronic kidney disease

Structured aerobic exercise training over 12 weeks improves blood vessel function in people with stage 3 and 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a new study by physiologists at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. Researchers also found that exercise reduced blood pressure reactivity in this population. The article is published ahead of print in the Journal of Applied Physiology.
ATLANTA, GA
Nature.com

The microtubule cytoskeleton in cardiac mechanics and heart failure

The microtubule network of cardiac muscle cells has unique architectural and biophysical features to accommodate the demands of the working heart. Advances in live-cell imaging and in deciphering the 'tubulin code' have shone new light on this cytoskeletal network and its role in heart failure. Microtubule-based transport orchestrates the growth and maintenance of the contractile apparatus through spatiotemporal control of translation, while also organizingÂ the specialized membrane systems required for excitation"“contraction coupling. To withstand the high mechanical loads of the working heart, microtubules are post-translationally modified and physically reinforced. In response to stress to the myocardium, the microtubule network remodels, typically through densification, post-translational modification and stabilization. Under these conditions, physically reinforced microtubules resist the motion of the cardiomyocyte and increase myocardial stiffness. Accordingly, modified microtubules have emerged as a therapeutic target for reducing stiffness in heart failure. In this Review, we discuss the latest evidence on the contribution of microtubules to cardiac mechanics, the drivers of microtubule network remodelling in cardiac pathologies and the therapeutic potential of targeting cardiac microtubules in acquired heart diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy