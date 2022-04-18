ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat continues – winds pick up

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemps hit the 90's for the first time this year today and will...

kvia.com

News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
#90
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow calms down going into Sunday night

Snow will start to fizzle out Sunday night but we are still doing to have some patchy light snow showers or pockets of flurries through the night. Any additional accumulation would be a light dusting through the night. It will be an even colder night with lows returning to the upper teens for the first time in a while. Brisk winds continue and will allow for wind chills approaching the upper single digits.
ENVIRONMENT
8 News Now

Taking a break before gusty winds return

Wednesday will be a nice spring day between the wind storms. There will be some southwesterly breezes today, but stronger winds return tomorrow ahead of the next Pacific system approaching the west coast. Highs will stay warm for now, but take a slide before the weekend. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details of […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Winds & Low Humidity Continues Sunday.

As of 7AM Sunday- Today is starting out very similar to yesterday with a beautiful sunrise and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Also like yesterday, we are under a couple of weather alerts. There is a Red Flag Warning for our western counties and a Lake Wind Advisory which includes Augusta and Aiken. These are both in effect from 12PM-8PM today. Expect gusts from 20-25 mph and relative humidity between 15-20%. The takeaway today is to bring anything inside that could blow away, stay off the water, drive carefully, and do not burn outside. Fires can spread rapidly today due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Also be aware that winds could blow trees down and cause power outages.
AUGUSTA, GA
KVIA

Winds hang around with hot temps

Temps will stay in the low to mid 90's while the winds hang around the windy category. We should see the winds Wednesday hit around 35-40 mph. The strongest winds will hit Friday with gusts around 50 mph and some blowing dust and sand.
ENVIRONMENT

