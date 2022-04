City council meeting highlights for April 19 meeting. – Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting, held on April 19, as sent by the city, are as follows. The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

