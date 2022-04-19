Trout out of lineup but MRI negative on injured left hand

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO