Trout out of lineup but MRI negative on injured left hand

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout has been out since taking a pitch to the hand on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. Trout attempted to get out of the way, but to no avail as the pitch hit him square on his left hand. However, the Angels and their fans...
A junior college pitcher leveled an opposing hitter as he rounded the bases during a home run trot Wednesday in Texas, video of the incident showed. The game between the host Weatherford College and the North Central Texas College was suspended in the top of the sixth inning following the incident.
Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home and Kenley Jansen was up to his old tricks on the Dodger Stadium mound. Fried opened with five perfect innings and Jansen closed for a save against his former team Tuesday night as the duo pitched the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over Los Angeles that snapped the Dodgers' seven-game winning streak.
Simone Biles is always rocking some sort of sexy short shorts and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Houston Astros vs the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim’s opening day in Houston, Texas on April 20 with her fiance, Jonathan Owens. The 25-year-old Olympic gymnast showed off her incredibly toned legs in a pair of tiny white denim shorts and an Astros jersey.
The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore to a one-year contract on Thursday. Chicago announced Moore’s addition on Twitter along with cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. Both players tried out during the team’s voluntary minicamp this week. Moore scored 13 touchdowns in 47 games with the Seattle Seahawks,...
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Walker Buehler and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rosario was held out of the lineup for Monday's series opener, but he is back in there on Tuesday to play right field and hit fifth. Guillermo Heredia is back on the bench after filling in.
View the original article to see embedded media. In a Dodgers lineup chock full of All-Stars and MVPs, former top prospect Gavin Lux has been one of the team's hottest hitters. Unfortunately, Lux was a late scratch from the Dodgers lineup for the team's Tuesday tilt against the Atlanta Braves.
Deebo Samuel has asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, and it remains to be seen if the request will be fulfilled. If the Niners do explore potential deals for their star receiver, there is at least one AFC team to keep an eye on. Tim Kawakami of The...
April 21 - Shohei Ohtani carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and also played a central role with his bat in the first-inning uprising that keyed the visiting Los Angeles Angels' 6-0 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. In the rubber match of a three-game series, Ohtani...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Alberto started on third base Tuesday and drove in the Dodgers' only run of the game, but he's back on the bench for Wednesday's contest. Justin Turner is on the hot corner and hitting fifth, while Edwin Rios is entering the lineup as the Dodgers' designated hitter and number-nine batter.
