Let's recap the Sunday that was Seattle Sports on April 17:. The Mariners beat Houston 7-2 behind a strong pitching effort from 23-year old rookie Matt Brash, who earned his first career win. The Mariners also earned the first career RBI in the 10-game old career of 21-year old rookie Julio Rodriguez. They're 5-5 on the season with the help too, of second year stars like Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO