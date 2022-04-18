ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

Longleaf grants $8.68 million to 13,600 N.C. community college students so far

By Hannah McClellan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Forsyth Technical Community College offered free tuition to North Carolina high school graduates last year, the college saw enrollment among recent high school graduates increase nearly 20% from before the pandemic. “This was astonishing,” said Devin Purgason, the director of college relations, marketing and communication at Forsyth Tech....

