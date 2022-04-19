ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the yard: The Divine Nine at USC

By Kyla-Drew Simmons
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Divine Nine, a collective unit of historically African American fraternities and sororities, emerged in the early 1900s due to racial prejudice and societal racial discrimination with a goal of providing safe spaces and community for Black students amongst the plight. The D9 is made up of the following...

Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
Denton Record-Chronicle

“The most hated conservative college student in the state”: How a UNT student embroiled her campus in a culture war

The University of North Texas has more than 42,000 students, but few are as infamous as senior Kelly Neidert. Since she arrived at the Denton campus in 2019, the 22-year-old marketing major has revived its Young Conservatives of Texas chapter — which had been dormant for years — and developed a reputation among students and administrators as the campus’ biggest provocateur.
DENTON, TX
Essence

Here Are The 10 Best Historically Black Colleges & Universities For 2022

HBCUs are an invaluable aspect of Black culture and education, but according to a new report, they’re not all equal. HBCUs are an invaluable aspect of Black culture and education, but according to a new report, they’re not all equal. College Consensus, a unique college rating website that...
COLLEGES
Dallas Weekly

Campus Confidential: College In The Black Community, Going and Staying

College enrollment has been and attendance appears to be a continued problem for Black students. While, according to education data.org, there was a rise in college attendance, it began experiencing a dip in 2010. College attendance amongst African American students has declined 12.9 percent since 2010 according to education data.org. This does not mean that Black students are an extinct community, however. According to education data. org, of the Black students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher, about 33 percent attend community college. Overall, there has been a 34 percent increase in Black college students since 1976. Even Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), which have provided a space for more and more black students looking to go to college, have taken a hit, dropping 15 percent between 2010 to 2020. So, as students prepare to leave high school, what can be done to help them transition to college, and most importantly, what can be done to help them stay.
COLLEGES
MarketRealist

How First-Generation Students Can Pay for College

Going to college is a big deal, and it's an even bigger deal when the student is the first in their immediate family to attend. Given that many first-generation students have already struggled to get where they are, they shouldn't have to abandon their dreams because they can't pay for college. Therefore, some scholarships cater to first-generation college students.
COLLEGES
Reuters

Harvard Law joins schools holding make-up commencements for 2020 grads

(Reuters) - When it comes to law school commencement, it’s better late than never. Harvard Law School is the latest to announce plans for a make-up ceremony for students who graduated in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic and had to settle for online celebrations, joining Georgetown, Stanford and others. Harvard Law will hold a special commencement ceremony May 29 for its 2020 and 2021 graduates featuring Senator Elizabeth Warren, who taught at the school for nearly two decades before taking office in 2013.
