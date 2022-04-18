Idaho school funding initiative tops signature goal

BOISE — With the deadline to qualify for the November ballot coming up on April 30, Reclaim Idaho volunteers pushed their school funding initiative signature numbers over the top in Kuna and Nampa this past the weekend, qualifying it in all of the required 18 legislative districts, though they’re still gathering more signatures just to be sure.

Organizers have now tallied 86,090 signatures. The required number to make the ballot: 64,945, including at least 6% of registered voters in at least 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts.

“We are in a very strong position,” said Reclaim Idaho chief and co-founder Luke Mayville. “Most people do not view education as political. They understand that quality education relies on government, and therefore relies on politicians to do their jobs and fund public schools, but they don’t view funding for education as a controversial political topic. They view it as a no-brainer.”

If approved by voters, the initiative would raise income taxes on the state’s highest earners and corporations — the exact opposite of the Legislature’s direction on tax policy for the past two years — to put a more than $323 million dedicated boost each year into Idaho’s per-pupil spending on schools, which ranks lowest in the nation.

“The recent investments made by the governor and the Legislature are a good step forward, but unfortunately they’re just not nearly enough,” Mayville said. “Even with the new investments from the Legislature, Idaho is likely to remain dead last of 50 states in per-student funding, and that’s not just humiliating, it’s damaging to the life chances of our kids.”

Reclaim Idaho is the grassroots group that first organized to successfully promote the Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018. It’s now grown to a statewide network of hundreds of volunteers with three paid staffers and an annual budget of more than $160,000, nearly all from small individual donations averaging $40.

The districts in which the initiative has now qualified are all over the state, ranging from District 1, the state’s northernmost district; to District 7, which sprawls across rural north-central Idaho; to districts in eastern Idaho and the Treasure Valley, including Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell and Kuna.

Linda Larson, head of the Bonner County volunteer team in north Idaho, said, “Most of the people that I spoke to were very, very happy to sign it. There were a few people who thought that we were already giving too much money to the teachers and to the schools. And there were a few people, not very many, one or two, said we should never raise taxes on anyone.”

“One guy was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m never going to sign. I was like, ‘OK.’”

Larson said she’s inspired by the plight of rural school districts in her area, including Priest River, which “begs every year for $3 million for a supplemental levy,” and Bonners Ferry, which gave up on persuading voters to raise property taxes through supplemental levies and went to a four-day school week to save money.

Even in Sandpoint, where Larson lives, a popular “Introduction to the Trades” course at the local high school turns away roughly 30 students each semester, because twice as many sign up as can be accommodated. The class introduces them to “what it would be like to be an electrician, a plumber, a carpenter, and I think it’s just tragic,” she said.

Career-technical education courses like that one are one of 10 allowed purposes on which the new funds could be spent. They’d be parceled out to school districts on a per-student basis and local districts would decide how to spend them, with oversight from the State Board of Education. They’d be in addition to whatever lawmakers allocate to the public school budget each year.

Larson is a retired electrical engineer who grew up in North Idaho. “My kids are grown and gone, and they thrived and I made sure that they thrived in school,” she said, “but there are a lot of kids that are falling through the cracks. We’re going to lose teachers. … Public education is under attack right now. We need to support our teachers, we need to support our schools. We need to move our state forward.”

Rep. Wendy Horman, R-Idaho Falls, is among the initiative’s opponents. She’s played a major role in crafting the K-12 public school budget in the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. “I’m a huge advocate of funding on a per-pupil basis,” Horman said. But she objected to the initiative’s funding mechanism because, she said, “it bypasses the appropriations process.”

“It should go through the appropriation process, so it can be considered in the context of all the other education funding, and all state and federal funding,” she said. Plus, she said, “The last thing I think we need to be doing as a state right now is raising taxes. Give our surplus and our historic revenues, we should be looking at thoughtful, holistic ways to return taxpayer money.”

This year, the Legislature lowered the top individual income tax rate from 6.5% to 6%, and also lowered the corporate tax rate from 6.5% to 6%. The initiative would create a new top tax bracket only for those who earn $250,000 or more in taxable income per year, or $500,000 for a married couple filing jointly, and tax just the portion that they earn over those amounts at a new rate of 10.925%. It also would raise the corporate income tax rate from the current 6% to 8%, the level it was at from 1987 to 2000, before the recent spate of tax rate cuts.

“If you go out and talk to voters anywhere in the state of Idaho, you will not find more than one in 100 who believe that the most urgent issue facing Idaho is high tax rates on corporations and high-income earners,” said Mayville, a North Idaho native, political scientist with a Ph.D. from Yale University and the author of a book about U.S. President John Adams.

“It is simply not a priority for the average Idahoan,” he said. “You will hear about grocery taxes, property taxes, unaffordable housing and rent, but income taxes and the burden they are supposed to present just is not an urgent concern for people.”

“What is the No. 1 concern for people in poll after poll for years is the issue of education,” Mayville said. “When we go out and talk about the idea of restoring tax rates on large corporations and adding a modest tax increase on Idaho’s highest earners, the vast majority of people we talk to believe that this is a reasonable plan.”

The corporate tax rate increase wouldn’t affect most Idaho small businesses, he said, who pay individual, rather than corporate, income taxes if they’re organized as sole proprietorships, partnerships or LLC’s. And the individual rate changes wouldn’t affect anyone who makes less than $250,000 per year or $500,000 for a couple.

Asked why the funding mechanism bypasses the Legislature, Mayville said, “Well, initiatives are only necessary when the Legislature fails to address an urgent issue.” Asked why lawmakers would have different priorities than ordinary voters, he said, “It’s difficult to assign motives, but the easiest explanation is that that small number of people who want lower tax rates on large corporations and high-income earners are also the most powerful people. They’re the people with the most influence on the Legislature.”

As with Medicaid expansion, he said, when the Legislature won’t act on an issue that’s top-priority for voters, voters can take the law into their own hands through ballot initiative.

Sam Sandmire, an avid volunteer with Reclaim Idaho who’s traveled the state to collect signatures for both its initiatives, said, “I don’t think people realize how incredibly difficult it is. … It’s a huge deal. Every signature involves a face-to-face conversation with a voter.”

She said volunteers “worked through the pandemic. They volunteered through record heat and smoky skies, and then bitter cold in the winter, and now windy, rainy, and they’re just out there doing it.”

Idaho has ranked at or near the bottom of states for per-pupil education spending for years. The latest U.S. Census figures , based on 2019 data, put Idaho dead last, with Utah, Arizona and Mississippi as the runners-up. The Census data found Idaho spends about 60% of the national average.

Mayville said that doesn’t account for big inequities in Idaho’s current school funding system that leave poor districts that can’t pass supplemental property tax levies with much lower funding. “If you’re lucky enough to live in one of our districts with high property wealth, the funding per student that you enjoy is more competitive with the funding in our neighboring states, because of supplemental levies,” he said. “But if you have the misfortune of being in one of the least-funded districts, as a child in rural Idaho, you are likely to see a level of funding that’s about half of the national average.”

By itself, the initiative wouldn’t vault Idaho far up the rankings for per-pupil spending. “This initiative will move the needle,” Mayville said. “Unfortunately, we have fallen so far behind that this initiative isn’t likely to move us all that far in the rankings. We predict it could move us two or three spots.”

Much of the recent criticism of schools in Idaho hasn’t been about the money, but about concerns fanned by the Idaho Freedom Foundation that schools are indoctrinating students with critical race theory, despite a lack of evidence. In 2021, lawmakers passed HB 377 to forbid that, and following the passage of that law, school budgets were approved by the Legislature.

Mayville said when volunteers get questions about CRT or related issues, their response is that the initiative isn’t about curriculum at all.

“One thing that we’ve found over and over again is that when voters are concerned with the curriculum, that does not mean that they don’t want their schools to be adequately funded,” he said. “Voters tend to separate those two issues. Even if they have their criticisms of a specific way that subject matter is taught, they still want a qualified teacher in the classroom. They still want stable funding for educational programs.”

“It appears that there are lobbyists and special interest groups that want to try to undermine funding for education by stoking these controversies over the curriculum,” he said, “but that’s not a goal that is shared by the typical Idaho voter.”