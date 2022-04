A behind the scenes video from an Apple plant shows how the Daisy robot takes apart an iPhone to separate e-waste for recycling. Apple first debuted a recycling robot in 2016 in the form of Liam, but then created a more advanced one named Daisy in 2018. Now Daisy is the subject of a short behind the scenes video showing the processes it goes through annually to precisely strip up to 1.2 million iPhones for parts.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO