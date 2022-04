AM Buffalo was live today at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens to celebrate Earth Day which is tomorrow. She spoke with Erin Grajek, chief operating officer at the Botanical Gardens who says Earth Day is important now more than ever and says you can do all kinds of tings to be kinder to the earth. She says you can compost in your kitchen, you can compost outside, recycle, reduce your water use; you can do all kinds of things to help the earth.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO