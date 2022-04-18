All Day I Dream Announces Summer 2022 World Tour

Vanessa Villela joined the cast of "Selling Sunset" in season four and almost immediately seemed right at home with the Oppenheim Group. The former Mexican soap star quickly bonded with Chrishell Stause, who had roles on "All My Children" and "Days of Our Lives" before getting into real estate, but she also found friends elsewhere on the team — even as conflicts between the other agents came to a head. But while Villela may have been a quiet presence on the show before, a new romance might just have people talking in season five.

