All Day I Dream Announces Summer 2022 World Tour

Every summer for the past eleven years, All Day I Dream’s summer season tour has chased the sun around the world in forty cities, hundreds of parties, and countless memories. The acclaimed daytime party, put together by Lee Burridge’s record label, has crafted both a legacy as...
THE LAS Vegas band Imagine Dragons is heading back on tour. Imagine Dragons Mercury World Tour is coming to the US and across the globe in 2022. Tickets for the Imagine Dragons world tour can be purchased directly through the Ticketmaster website. Fans can also visit the band's official website...
The artwork will hit Christie’s auction next month in Paris. A previously unrecognized drawing by Michelangelo is expected to fetch around $33m USD when it hits Christie’s auction next month. Primarily remembered as an artist and painter, the rare drawing has been in private hands since it was...
Click here to read the full article. A winter landscape scene by Claude Monet, sold under duress by its original German Jewish owner in the years leading up to World War II, is coming to auction this spring.
The painting, La Mare, effet de neige (1874–75), will be sold next month at Christie’s in New York as part of an evening sale dedicated to art made around the 20th century. As part of a swift legal settlement, proceeds from the sale will be divided between the heirs of Richard Semmel, the work’s original owner, and its current owners, a French family whose members declined...
In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo is making some major changes to her otherwise iconic look. The TLC star and psychic medium, 55, shocked fans on Wednesday when she debuted an entirely new hairstyle on social media. In a photo shared to Instagram, Caputo swapped her traditional bee-hive style for a pinned back look.
Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have cancelled part of their upcoming royal tour of the Caribbean at short notice. The couple will no longer be visiting Grenada as part of a six-day trip – beginning on Friday – in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee. The country was removed from the itinerary on Thursday, though no official explanation for the change was given by Buckingham Palace. The decision was made following consultation with the government of Grenada and on the advice of the governor general.The changed plans come days after fresh details emerged regarding Britain’s role in the...
THE Sisters of the Valley, a group of self-ordained "weed nuns", will be hitting the road this summer on a pro-pot pilgrimage to preach the healing powers of cannabis. Sister Kate, the founder of the non-religious radical feminist sect, told The US Sun that her group will be visiting five different cities in the coming months as part of their "green tour."
Click here to read the full article. Bosco Sodi’s minimalist, highly textured paintings are intensely place-based. For the 2022 Venice Biennale, the Mexican artist spent spent about a month at the Palazzo Vendramin Grimani, a grand 12th century building on Venice’s Grand Canal, producing a small series of paintings made in his particular process: by layering wood dust, cellulose pulp, glue and pigment on canvas and then letting it rest, semi-exposed to the elements.
The Palazzo, having served as Sodi’s temporary studio, now plays the role of exhibition space for Sodi’s show What Goes Around Comes Around, curated by Daniela Ferretti...
Vanessa Villela joined the cast of "Selling Sunset" in season four and almost immediately seemed right at home with the Oppenheim Group. The former Mexican soap star quickly bonded with Chrishell Stause, who had roles on "All My Children" and "Days of Our Lives" before getting into real estate, but she also found friends elsewhere on the team — even as conflicts between the other agents came to a head. But while Villela may have been a quiet presence on the show before, a new romance might just have people talking in season five.
Robbie Williams has turned from pop sensation to painter as he is set to present his first ever art exhibition and will sell one of his own creations for £20,000. The singer, 48, has made a dramatic career change as he will showcase his creative side by presenting black and white paintings he created with interior designer Ed Godrich at Sotheby's New Bond Street galleries next month.
Home > Destinations > Europe > Spain > Madrid > Arts & Culture. Madrid’s iconic 'Palacio de Cristal' was created to house the very first exhibition of the Philippines, showcasing flora, fauna, and people. Now, the venue is retelling a racist history from the perspective of Filipinos. Madrid’s latest...
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Simone Leigh’s sculptures are making a monumental impression at the Venice Biennale contemporary art exhibition. The first Black woman to headline the U.S. Pavilion at the international show, the American sculptor installed a monumental 24-foot sculpture outside the Palladian-style brick building, which she topped with a thatched raffia roof on wooden columns.
Admittedly, he didn’t get it right last time. Garrow Kedigian’s old Park Avenue apartment, just a few blocks from this new place in The Carlyle, was memorable no doubt: The Carolina blue library is still an Internet favorite, and the velvet banquette with jangly bullion fringe became a calling card for the designer’s louche, playful brand of classicism. But a single misstep—wedging his office in the cramped secondary bedroom—kept the place from feeling like home. “I spend 99.999 percent of my time in my office,” he estimates. So in the new place, instead of sequestering his buoyant creativity to the back-of-house, he chose “the brightest, lightest room” for work—and promptly painted it the color of glowing embers as if to show his roaring imagination was back big time.
Click here to read the full article. “The Milk of Dreams,” the exhilarating and elegant main exhibition at this year’s Venice Biennale, features a super majority of artists who are women and gender-nonconforming, with none of the male art stars who have long been the central focus of that affair. But do not worry about them. They are doing fine.
Georg Baselitz has brought a dozen bright new paintings (and a few dark, deathly sculptures) to the grand Museo di Palazzo Grimani. Sterling Ruby has a wily, understated sculpture on the facade of a palazzo being renovated by Berggruen Arts &...
Byredo is back with another continuation of its enthralling fragrances: “Vanille Antique,” the latest release in the “Night Veils: Le Rituel de la Nuit” quintet. The new scent joins “Casablanca Lily,” “Reine de Nuit,” “Sellier” and “Tobacco Mandarinas” as part of the brand’s singular series of Extraits de Parfum.
Comments / 0