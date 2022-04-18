ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Ember Shores Returns to Cancún December 2-4, 2022

By Jaesyun
EDMTunes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisco Donnie Presents, Feyline and Illenium announced on April 12, the return of Ember Shores, taking place at the all-inclusive Four Diamond Paradisus Resort and all-inclusive Four Star Fiesta Americana Condesa in Cancún, Mexico, December 2 – 4, 2022. Attendees last year will receive a loyalty code should they request one....

www.edmtunes.com

