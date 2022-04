STURGIS — The Sturgis Scooper junior varsity team played sure handed and didn’t commit a single error in the 13-1 win over the Douglas Patriots in the first game of a double header on Monday at Strong Field. In the second game, Douglas jumped to an early 7-0 lead, but the Scoopers battled back and won, 14-9 in seven innings.

