Any student who has ever attended a higher educational institution knows that it is both an exhilarating and difficult experience. Relocating not only has an impact on your body, both physically and psychologically, but it also has an impact on your wallet, since the process often includes a large number of expenses. These costs cover basic needs including tuition, housing, medical insurance, and food, as well as a percentage of money spent on entertainment. Even with all of these factors in mind, studying abroad does not have to be prohibitively expensive.

3 DAYS AGO