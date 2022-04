RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A major spring storm will bring everything from severe thunderstorms to a blizzard today and tomorrow ... fasten your seatbelts!. First, warm, humid and unstable air will contribute to our first severe weather threat of the season late this afternoon. Strong storms will erupt this afternoon, with large hail and damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes will be possible near the Nebraska line.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO