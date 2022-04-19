ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh City Council Introduces Legislation Regulating Short-Term Rentals Like Airbnb

By Royce Jones
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pndpI_0fD8WiKs00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of the Pittsburgh City Council are calling for a crackdown on short-term rentals like Airbnb across the city.

A new ordinance was introduced Tuesday in response to this weekend’s deadly mass shooting at an Airbnb party on the North Side, where two teens were killed and several others were hurt. More than 200 people were in attendance.

The new ordinance aims to stop large events like this in their tracks long before they would even have the chance to get out of hand.

Council members Teresa Kail Smith, Bobby Wilson and Debra Gross introduced the ordinance that would require property owners offering short-term rentals to obtain a business license from the city. The license would be valid for one year.

“I also want to make sure that the local community where this took place has assurance that tonight it wouldn’t happen,” Wilson said.

In addition following city capacity limits and providing the city with the maximum number of guests permitted in every single room of the property, the property owner would also need to maintain a log of who specifically is occupying the space.

The log would need to include names, addresses and phone numbers of guests. The city could request the information at any time.

Wilson said he recognizes this bill ultimately will not solve the issue of violence plaguing the city and pointed to a more refined use of funding as another solution.

“If you had to spend the money to stop the violence, how would you spend it? That’s the question we should be asking. So, that’s the question I’m going to continue asking and have a real comprehensive strategy to move forward so we can spend the money appropriately,” Wilson said.

Violating any of these regulations could get your short-term rental license revoked for a year and you prosecuted. The bill now heads to a committee for discussion.

Airbnb released this statement on the matter to KDKA:

“Airbnb has been in touch with Councilmember Wilson’s team to support his efforts to develop short-term rental regulations.” “We condemn the behavior that is alleged to have prompted this criminal gun violence and the tragic loss of life. Yesterday we confirmed the booking guest has been issued a lifetime ban from Airbnb, and today we can confirm that we plan to pursue affirmative legal action against this individual.”

A company spokesperson also said it will remain in close contact with Pittsburgh police and Mayor Gainey’s staff to support their investigations.

Comments / 0

Related
Sierra Sun

Truckee adopts changes to short-term rental rules

Truckee has adopted amendments to its short-term rental ordinance, including rules on how many registration certificates will be issued, rules for new homeowners in the area, and increased penalties. Town Council unanimously approved the changes at its meeting Tuesday. “We’ve been listening through so many different means — our community...
TRUCKEE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City, community members discuss short-term rentals

– The City of Paso Robles held a workshop Thursday night on short-term rentals at the library conference room. Community Development Director Warren Frace facilitated the workshop, the second held this week. Earlier this week, the city conducted a workshop on parklets in downtown Paso Robles. About 70 people participated...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka
WHYY

Pennsylvania needs rental assistance and eviction diversion programs, activists and lawmakers say

Several state lawmakers, researchers and activists gathered in the state capital to call for an inclusive, permanent fund to help renters in the commonwealth. The action last week was fueled by a new study by the left-of-center Keystone Research Center and PA Budget and Policy Center that looks at housing affordability before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and currently.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Report suggests new ways for Pittsburgh to levy additional taxes without raising earned income, property taxes

A report prepared by the Pittsburgh Budget and Policy Center has proposed new ways for the city to bring in added revenue without raising property or earned income taxes. In a presentation unveiling the findings of the report, Stephen Herzenberg, executive director of the Keystone Research Center, said that the solutions he presented “makes clear that Pittsburgh can take action now” to create a “fair tax system.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
13News Now

City employee raise? Norfolk looking to increase minimum wage to $18 an hour

NORFOLK, Va. — Deputy City Manager Catheryn Whitesell says Norfolk is down nearly 800 city workers. “Library associates, public safety telecommunicators, support technicians, auto support technicians,” she said. However, Whitesell said the majority of vacancies come from the police department. “Probably around 200 vacancies as of today,” Whitesell...
NORFOLK, VA
Beaver County Times

Beaver pool being removed, filled in

BEAVER – Council agreed last week to pay DemEx Demolition LLC of Butler $116,575, to have the company remove the closed and deteriorating pool at Shaw Park and have it filled in. This is being done to prevent anyone from getting into the old pool and possibly getting hurt....
BEAVER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy